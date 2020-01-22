Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Reportedly Revealed

In just a few days, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character, Fire Emblem: Three Houses‘ protagonist Byleth, will join the massive roster of the Nintendo Switch game. That said, it looks like we may already know who will follow the Nintendo character. More specifically, it looks like PlayStation is poised to finally get some representation in the long-running and best-selling platform fighter via the one and only Crash Bandicoot, who is technically owned by Activision, but was once one of the mascots of the PlayStation brand.

Word of Crash Bandicoot being the next DLC character comes way of Twitter user MandyCan. Now, I know what you’re thinking: why should I trust some seemingly random Twitter user? Well, because last year they revealed that Byleth would be game’s next DLC character after Terry Bogard. At the time, many wrote off this claim, especially since not a single other leaker or insider was saying Byleth. In other words, either the leaker got incredibly fortunate or they know something. And while the former is possible, the latter is more likely.

At the time of saying Byleth would be the game’s fifth DLC character, they also made the claim that Crash Bandicoot would follow. And this is a claim they are sticking by. That said, MandyCan notes they won’t be talking about Crash Banidcoot in any capacity until the character officially releases.

crash comes directly after the first challenger pack 😉 — MandyCan (@MandyCanNot) October 22, 2019

this is my last tweet regarding any leak until Crash is revealed for Fighter Pack 6. — MandyCan (@MandyCanNot) January 20, 2020

Of course, given that this isn’t official information means that it should be taken with a grain of salt, but right now it’s the most compelling claim about who the sixth DLC character is. Unfortunately, we won’t know if it’s true for probably a couple of months given that Byleth isn’t even out yet and Nintendo will want to give the character some room to breathe.

