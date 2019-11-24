Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Reportedly Revealed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character may have just been revealed, and players of the Nintendo Switch game have been left a bit caught off guard in the process. As you may know, there’s been a few different rumors and “leaks” suggesting characters like the Doomguy, Crash Bandicoot, and Geno will be the next DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, according to a new leak, the game’s fifth DLC character is going to be Gordon Freeman from the Half-Life series.

The report comes way from a supposed leaker that goes by the name of Monsun. Now, I know what you’re thinking, what gives this person any credibility? Well, interestingly, the user accurately leaked the new Half-Life game announcement a month before it happened. In fact, not only did they get the announcement correct, but some of the finer details, including that not only would it be a VR game, but an ambitious AAA-level VR game. Of course, it’s possible it was simply a lucky guess. Further, just because someone has one credible leak in their back pocket doesn’t mean every leak from them should be taken to the bookies as fact. However, Monsun’s claim certainly has the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community talking.

According to the leaker, the DLC character will be announced at The Game Awards 2019 on December 12. As you may remember, this is how Joker was revealed. Meanwhile, apparently the character will have no Half-Life: Alyx content — the new Half-Life game coming this March — and won’t have any other costumes from series outside Half-Life.

For anyone wondering what’s he’s referring to pic.twitter.com/YbjDn0pMVZ — Speculator (@jdfergus) November 23, 2019

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt, like any leak. While it’s true every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has leaked before being announced, there’s also been plenty of fake “leaks” along the way. That said, given that a new Half-Life game is coming out soon, and given what the series in general means to video games, it’s not that hard to imagine Gordon Freeman coming to the platform fighter, which Nintendo has referred to in the past as a celebration of video games. The series has certainly added less iconic characters over the years.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game of all-time — which is up for GOTY at The Game Awards 2019 — be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the critically-acclaimed title by clicking right here.