‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Doesn’t Have an Instruction Manual, So This Fan Created One

While Nintendo Switch games are fun to own, collect, and, well, play, there is one thing that’s missing that was a staple with physical games long ago — a physical manual.

And while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the kind of intuitive game that doesn’t really need an instruction manual, it wouldn’t hurt to have one, just in case there are any newbies out there that need an idea of just how the game’s fighting tactics work. Fortunately, a Reddit user by the name of OharaLibrarianArtur has delivered in spades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Imgur, the Reddit user — and obvious Smash Bros. fan — has lovingly put together a 52-page virtual manual for Ultimate that looks just like the real deal, right down to the Nintendo font and illustrations. There’s even a page that even shows the Nintendo logo and copyrights, which might have you thinking it’s from them. (Alas, it’s not.)

After getting through the table of contents, you can look through the manual for individual items, such as learning the basics, techniques, and a breakdown of the involved fighters. There are both traditional character bios, as well as ones for new fighters in the game, and even a Final Smash guide that gives you an idea of how to pull off the ultimate finishing maneuver.

It even goes into details about the stages and music contained within the game, along with the Pokemon characters, Assist Trophies, and the various modes. And it all closes up with a section on Lifelight.

There’s a lot of reading here, so kudos to OharaLibrarianArtur for putting together this wondrous little book. And what’s more, if you have the proper printing tools, you can put this together with glossy paper and actually include it with your physical copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, giving it that “Nintendo touch,” if you will.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn’t too far off from release. The game is set to arrive this Friday, December 7, for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form via the Nintendo eShop. No matter what version you get, this manual just might be a godsend. Check it out here!