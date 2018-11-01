‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fans React Poorly Over No Waluigi Announcement

While this morning’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct special was loaded with a number of great announcements, there’s one that was missing that ended up leaving some fans a little bent out of shape: Waluigi.

Once again, the beloved anti-hero was a no-show in the forthcoming fighting game, though hope springs eternal that he’ll surface with the game’s confirmed DLC plans via Fighters Pass. That said, some Waluigi fans decided to sound off anyway, expressing their dislike for the lack of their hero. Oh, but there’s a potted plant, though.

Check out some of Twitter’s best reactions below:

Me: I suppose maybe Waluigi isn’t versatile enough for Smash Bros, I guess I understand now why Nintendo refuse t– Nintendo: *Sniffs bucket of cocaine* PLAYABLE POTTED PLANNNNNTTTTSSSS pic.twitter.com/UyWHvzBk5F — Rhys Gavin (@Rhysio_Gavin) November 1, 2018

The Piranha Plant is gonna be in the new #SmashBros but still no Waluigi. I want my tall purple boi #justiceforWaluigi — Alison Bryan (@alisonjbryan) November 1, 2018

will not be buying a Nintendo switch or smash bros because they didn’t add our lord and savior waluigi. — Jøsh (@_crazytaco550_) November 1, 2018

Sakurai: “We’ve heard your pleas for Waluigi to be a fighter in Smash Bros Ultimate, and we take your feedback very to the heart… So here’s a carnivorous potted plant that’s a metaphor for our crushing your souls ^_^ pic.twitter.com/0qRDTFxrgZ — Self-Care & Steven Universe (@raffy_regulus) November 1, 2018

When the Piranha Plant makes it into Smash Bros before Waluigi #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/sI1DEH7l4X — 🇩🇴 not scary MelPool @ Thy Geekdom Con (GUEST) (@melpoolcosplay) November 1, 2018

I’ve tried to defend it for a long time now but I just can’t anymore smash bros is actually stupid a billion characters and the piranha plant makes it they are just flipping people off now I’m sorry waluigi pic.twitter.com/xI1MvwRtbD — spooky lycanthrope dabby the 3rd (@rstark23) November 1, 2018

Nintendo: You can play as a piranha plant in new #SmashBros ! Waluigi: Wah-really…? pic.twitter.com/cK4oZIeRXV — Austyn (@austyntatiouses) November 1, 2018

Piranha Plant can get in and is considered more of a requested character than Waluigi according to Sakurai… let that sink in. #SmashBrosDirect #SmashBrosUltimate #piranhaplant #GrinchLeak #smash #SmashBros — Clay Giusti 🌐 (@ClayDohhh) November 1, 2018

Piranha Plant made it into Super Smash Bros before Waluigi. #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/xNKXLhvO5R — Andrew (@Heel_Hero) November 1, 2018

As you may recall, we also ran a story about fans at the recent PAX Australia show that protested to get Waluigi in Smash, complete with signs and outfits to show love for their “one true hero,” so to speak.

Again, there’s always a chance he can show up via DLC, as Nintendo has some big plans for the game. Fingers crossed; maybe someday.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released on December 7th for Nintendo Switch.