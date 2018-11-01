Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fans React Poorly Over No Waluigi Announcement

While this morning’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct special was loaded with a number […]

By

While this morning’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct special was loaded with a number of great announcements, there’s one that was missing that ended up leaving some fans a little bent out of shape: Waluigi.

Once again, the beloved anti-hero was a no-show in the forthcoming fighting game, though hope springs eternal that he’ll surface with the game’s confirmed DLC plans via Fighters Pass. That said, some Waluigi fans decided to sound off anyway, expressing their dislike for the lack of their hero. Oh, but there’s a potted plant, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of Twitter’s best reactions below:

As you may recall, we also ran a story about fans at the recent PAX Australia show that protested to get Waluigi in Smash, complete with signs and outfits to show love for their “one true hero,” so to speak.

Again, there’s always a chance he can show up via DLC, as Nintendo has some big plans for the game. Fingers crossed; maybe someday.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released on December 7th for Nintendo Switch.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts