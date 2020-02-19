Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass 2 DLC Will Seemingly Be Its Last

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate more than earns its “ultimate” in the title. Every single previous fighter returned for the Nintendo Switch iteration of the franchise, and more were added — including several via downloadable content. And while it’s known that six more fighters are on the way thanks to the previously announced Fighters Pass Vol. 2, the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, has seemingly confirmed that they will be the last DLC fighters for the video game.

A new Famitsu column from Sakurai has surfaced online, and the various translations by folks point to a couple different salient points, but the most important is probably this: the recently announced Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will serve as the final DLC for the popular fighting video game. There are currently no other plans for more fighters, and no new Super Smash Bros. video game is currently planned. The future is, as they say, unknown.

Speaking of the unknown, it’s currently unclear exactly which characters will feature in the upcoming Fighters Pass, but we already knew that the various characters were locked in already, and the column reportedly states that all of them were chosen by Nintendo.

“Now that it’s official, we intend to move ahead with development,” Sakurai said as part of the initial Fighters Pass Vol. 2 reveal. “Of course, like last time, the contents will remain unknown for now, and I’m personally very sorry that we have to release Fighter Pass Vol. 2 when the details have yet to be revealed. Like last time, I’d be very grateful if, despite that, you would understand why and purchased it.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for Nintendo Switch. Byleth, the final DLC fighter from the initial Fighters Pass, is now available. The Fighters Pass vol. 2 is currently available to purchase for $29.99.