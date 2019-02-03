‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Reimagines All Fighters as Penguins

We’ve seen Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster reimagined as Garfield characters, as Persona 5 characters, and even as God of War characters. But little did we know: the best was yet to come.

This week, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player reimagined the entire roster of the Nintendo Switch exclusive as penguins. Yes, penguins. It’s the greatest thing you’ll see on the Internet this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, penguins make for excellent Super Smash Bros. characters. Just remember not to cross Diddy Kong Penguin. He doesn’t look like he takes kindly to punks. Or Wolf Penguin, he looks like he’s survived a sea lion attack or two in his day.

Of course, I’m not the only one impressed by this Sistine Chapel-esq artistic feat, the collection of drawings quickly went viral on Twitter, where everyone gushed accordingly.

Loved so many but instantly forgot them once i got to the pokemon trainer picture. — Merckseys (@merckseys) January 28, 2019

Best thing I’ve seen all week — lyte (@lyterNova) January 28, 2019

Thank you so much for this amazing gift, we mortals didn’t deserve this — Cap’n Kirby (@CapKirby) January 28, 2019

I needed this thanks — Tsuko G. (@TsukoG) January 28, 2019

Of course, now all the Internet needs to do is start a petition to get Nintendo to make Super Smash Penguins as their next big Nintendo Switch exclusive. Unfortunately, none of these penguins look like Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, otherwise I’d say there’s a chance.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know not only who your favorite Smash Penguin is, but what you think of the game in general. Or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, penguins, and everything in-between.

For more on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the popular platform fighter by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the game’s director has revealed who the two most popular fighters are in the game (spoilers: they probably aren’t who you think they are).

Source: Alexandra (Sheepsticked)