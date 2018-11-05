‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Trailer Remixed With ‘Immigrant Song’ Is Perfect

When the trailer for the World of Light story mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate premiered last week, it hit us right in the gut. Some sort of spiritual being sucked up a majority of our heroes from the game, wiping them off of the face of existence. Only Kirby, the mightiest of heroes, “survived,” and has to save them all through the World of Light.

While that trailer set up some epic vibes, a Twitter user by the name of Chonky decided to pump it up a little bit, remixing it with Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” to maximum effect.

In case you may recall, the hit song from the band got a boost last year when it was paired alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor character in Thor: Ragnarok, when he discovers his lightning capabilities within himself and unleashes them against Hela’s army, to the tune of the song.

You can watch the trailer below — and note just how well it mixes with the action that’s happening with Smash Bros., even as all the characters get obliterated.

I put the immigrant song over the smash bro’s trailer and it fits perfectly pic.twitter.com/QiNcaZtJ5h — chonky (@buffalotender) November 3, 2018

Now, mind you, Chonky knew exactly when to time moments, like when the beams charge out to suck up Smash characters to the tune of the song. It’s truly impressive work.

Eventually, the tune does fade out and sets the stage for Kirby’s arrival in the World of Light, where the more traditional soundtrack tune sets in. But here’s hoping that Nintendo takes note of this sweet little mix, because, man, it’d be perfect to have it airing during a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate match. (No, really, try it with Melee or the Wii U/3DS versions of the game and see how it fares for you!)

You can watch the original World of Light trailer here. It’s well worth the view, even if it’s not set to “Immigrant Song.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch. You’ll have to provide the “Immigrant Song” all your own, but it’s easy to track down on most musical services.