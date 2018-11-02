‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Collides With ‘Infinity War’ In This Video

When Nintendo revealed the heartbreaking story mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during their most recent Direct, fans had some pretty strong reactions to what World of Light has to offer. Immediately, the death beam was compared to that of Thanos so it was only natural that a full Infinity War edit should follow.

Created by the YouTuber channel ‘PushingButtons’, the Infinity War x World of Light mashup is an edited version of the original story mode reveal and honestly? It’s pretty epic!

One user joked:

“Did you do it?”

“Yes. Everyone is here.”

“What did it cost?”

Sakurai looks into the camera, thinking about all the break time he doesn’t have “Everything.”

But honestly, the video is impressive and in such a short amount of time too!

From the Piranha Plant having little feetsies, to the still glaring absence of Waluigi, the latest string of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveals for the Nintendo Switch was definitely and experience.

Luckily we don’t have too much longer to wait for the stunning new Story Mode because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on Nintendo Switch this December 7th. With the growing number of Amiibo coming soon and an even bigger roster, there are a lot of reasons to be excited for the next entry into this beloved franchise from the Big N.

What was your favorite part of the latest Nintendo Direct? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’re excited for most before Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives!

“Gaming icons clash in the ultimate brawl you can play anytime, anywhere! Smash rivals off the stage as new characters Simon Belmont and King K. Rool join Inkling, Ridley, and every fighter in Super Smash Bros. history. Enjoy enhanced speed and combat at new stages based on the Castlevania series, Super Mario Odyssey, and more!”

