Super Smash Bros. Fan Acts Out Iconic Character Entrances In Viral Video

With a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct slated for the first of next month and the release of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game coming soon after, it’s understandable that many would have the fighting title on the brain. None truly captured the spirit of hype quite like one Martin Cochingoco, however, as he recreated some of the best character intro entrances to show off his motion capture skills.

The video itself went viral initially on Twitter from user ItzExcal:

captainzack is quaking 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/5uLs5V8ykf — excalibur @ Ally Saga (@itzExcal) October 22, 2018

So we did a little digging and found the Smash enthusiast over on his Instagram, where he posted some of the intros individually to show off those skills:

The Luigi one just looks painful. Still, it’s impressive. With his Instagram profile reading “I hope a game studio hires me for mocap,” we honestly can’t see why that wouldn’t be doable. Looking through his videos, Martin clearly has the skills!

You can learn more about the man behind the viral video right here!