Super Smash Bros. Fan Acts Out Iconic Character Entrances In Viral Video

With a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct slated for the first of next month and the release of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game coming soon after, it’s understandable that many would have the fighting title on the brain. None truly captured the spirit of hype quite like one Martin Cochingoco, however, as he recreated some of the best character intro entrances to show off his motion capture skills.
The video itself went viral initially on Twitter from user ItzExcal:
captainzack is quaking 😳😳
So we did a little digging and found the Smash enthusiast over on his Instagram, where he posted some of the intros individually to show off those skills:
These are so much fun to do LOL. Im so excited for Ultimate now. Side note: Sonic flips off his hand after he flares. That ish hard
Ideas for my next project….? Any Edmonton cosplayers wanna help me out? 😅
Monday morning had me like 💀. This is why Luigi's pose was the hardest. . . Thanks again for your love on the smash bros vids! Ill make more when Ultimate drops (maybe sooner) Also lmk of y'all wanna see some BTS and bloopers. Ill upload then to my Youtube and IGTV. 🤙
The Luigi one just looks painful. Still, it’s impressive. With his Instagram profile reading “I hope a game studio hires me for mocap,” we honestly can’t see why that wouldn’t be doable. Looking through his videos, Martin clearly has the skills!
You can learn more about the man behind the viral video right here!