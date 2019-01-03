‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ & Pokemon Fans Have Questions About Ivysaur’s New Voice

When Super Smash Bros. Ultimate first made its grand debut, Nintendo fans immediately showered the new fighter with incredible praise and fan feedback. That being said, that doesn’t mean the latest Switch game has been without complaints – or, in this case: Confusion. It seems that some players just don’t quite know what to think about Ivysaur’s new voice.

For those that may not know, Ivysaur is from the wildly popular Pokemon franchise but it seems like the transition into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been less smooth than perhaps the dev team would have liked.

I don’t think it’s bad but it’s not good either. Not like Ivysaur where his voice is just straight up bad loool — Butter (@Butterlord120) January 3, 2019

Ivysaur and Greninja both have deeply upsetting voices in Smash Ultimate. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 2, 2019

Has anyone at Nintendo explained the change to Ivysaur’s voice in Smash because WHAT THE HELL??? — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) January 2, 2019

The common reaction wasn’t so much of a “no” as much as a “what?!” The creepy old man vibes seem to be flowing in the Smash community as the confused reactions continue to pour in.

Everytime I hear Ivysaur’s voice I feel like I’m being threaten by an old man! — SkyWarrior! (@SkyWarriorSSBU) December 31, 2018

I’m still not over ivysaur’s voice in ultimate lmfao he kinda sounds like a street fighter character?? In brawl he sounded more like….. an ivysaur….. I still love my precious plant boy either way =u= — Arctic Espy ❄💜 (@Espyfluff) December 29, 2018

I DONT HATE IT it’s just really jarring after growing up with the Brawl Ivysaur voice sdgdvgnf — 🏳️‍🌈Elise🦋 (@lesbianmadoka) December 29, 2018

It’s pretty funny to see the diverse reactions, especially when knowing who the voice actors are. Ivysaur’s English and Japanese voices are now provided by Justin Anselmi and Inuko Inuyama, its current voice actors as of Pokémon the Series: XY.

The upside though is voice aside, this fighter has dramatically improved since its time in Brawl. The overall moveset makes more sense and it’s not seen as just another throwaway character like many have accused in the past. Still … that voice, though …

What are your thoughts on Ivysaur's voice in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, available now on the Nintendo Switch?