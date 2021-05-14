Ninja Reveals League of Legends Champion He'd Like to See in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still in the process of adding a few more characters to the current roster thanks to some new DLC additions that Nintendo will be adding in the future. While we still don't know which characters will be brought to the iconic fighting game just yet, popular Twitch streamer, and frequent League of Legends player, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has sounded off when it comes to who he'd like to see added to Smash from Riot Games' popular MOBA.

During a recent stream, one fan watching Blevins let him know that he had a dream recently where League of Legends champion Ezreal had been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Blevins, who happens to be a big Ezreal player himself, said that he thought the marksman would be the "perfect" addition to Smash. However, upon second thought, Blevins quickly took this notion back. "Maybe not, because he [Ezreal] only has his mystic shot," Blevins said.

Upon thinking about this idea once again, Blevins said that he actually thinks Sett, the beefy brawler champion, would actually be a better representative from League of Legends to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He also used the word "perfect" to describe Sett's potential addition to Smash. In addition, he also threw out Katarina as another example of a champ that could probably work well in the fighting game. "Katarina would probably be pretty cool. Meleeing and her knives and her spins," he said.

At this point in time, as mentioned, we have no idea which characters Nintendo might be looking to bring over to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just yet. That being said, of those that have been decided, it seems pretty unlikely that a League of Legends champion would ever appear in-game. Even though LoL is one of the most popular games in the world, it has pretty much no history with Nintendo. And while that hasn't prevented other characters from joining the roster in the past, it does seem to have a very little chance of ever coming to fruition.

So what do you think about Ninja's proposed ideas for a League of Legends character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]