‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Supervisor Teases Next DLC Fighter

2019 will be the beginning of Nintendo’s big roll out for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, and while Persona’s Joker has already been revealed, the company promises a few other interesting additions to announce. There have been leaks, datamines, and rumors galore about what’s next, but it looks game supervisor Kumazaki Shinya is the source of today’s speculation.

Kumazaki-san took to his Instagram to all but confirm previous leaks that Dragon Quest’s Erdrick is the next fighter up. While he didn’t outright say the words, the image of his crest alongside Kirby speaks volumes:

Captioned “The Brave’s shield,” it’s hard to misinterpret what he seems to be saying here. In Dragon Quest, the Hero class is referred to the Brave class in the Japanese version of the games, which is where the original speculation came from when the “brave” placeholder was found in the game’s files. Since Square Enix has already worked with the Big N for Super Smash purposes in the past, it’s not that far-fetched to think that they could be lending this franchise as well.

With the Piranha Plant having made its grand debut last month, it’s definitely time to get the ball rolling for what’s next. With so many more DLC fighters on the way and the already impressive roster live now, we can’t wait to see what else the Big N has up their sleeves.

As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.