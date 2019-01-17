‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Part 2 Of ‘Fire Emblem’ Fest Kicks Off Today

A new Spirit Board event goes live today – at least the second part to the original Fire Emblem festivities in the fighter that everyone can’t stop talking about: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The event officially kicks off at 10 PM PT and will conclude on the 20th at the same time.

The Spirits Event “Fire Emblem Fest (Part Two)” takes place 1/17, 10pm PT – 1/20, 10pm PT! During this event, Spirits from the Fire Emblem series are storming the Spirit Board, including ones that did not appear in Part One. You can also get extra gold! #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/MjNrLD8lvG — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 16, 2019

For those interested in celebrating the latest event, Azura and Caeda resume their roles as the game’s Spirits in addition to a few other familiar faces as well such as Takumi and Leo. With a variety of challenges ahead and differently ranked Spirits, it’s the perfect time to show off those Super Smash Bros. skills while enjoying a new reason to get back into the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over oat our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Missed out on the first part of the event? Here’s what you missed: