Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's New Fighter Is Live, Patch Notes Released

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 11.0.0 update is now live on Nintendo Switch, adding the game's latest DLC fighter, Pyra/Mythra. The two Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters represent the fourth addition to the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC, leaving just two spots left in the game for additional fighters. Now that the update is live, Nintendo has released official patch notes for version 11.0.0, and it seems that there are a number of changes that players can expect in addition to the new fighter and stage. The game's new Mii Fighter options are now available and amiibo support has been added for Super Nintendo World's Power-Up Bands.

Patch notes from Nintendo can be found below:

Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Lora Amalthus Jin Malos Pneuma You can now enhance Rex’s spirit. When multiple controllers are connected, unused controllers can now be disconnected using other controllers in the fighter-selection screen in Smash. This can be done by pressing the A Button over the player bracket of the controller you want to disconnect.

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Pyra/Mythra Challenger Pack Arthur’s Helm + Armor Felyne Hat Hunter’s Helm + Mail Rathalos Helm + Mail Note: You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). The Toad Power-Up Band (amiibo) is now supported. If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap the Toad Power-Up Band, you can receive a reward. The Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi Power-Up Bands can be used as Figure Players. Game-balance adjustments have been made. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



In addition to these patch notes, Nintendo has released a full table featuring changes to the roster of playable characters. Several adjustments have been made. One of the most notable of these is the fact that Link, Jigglypuff, Zelda, R.O.B., Villager, Mii Brawler, Mii Swordfighter, Mii Gunner, Shulk, Isabelle, Hero, Banjo & Kazooie, Byleth, and Min Min have all matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place. The rest of the fighter adjustments can be found right here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

