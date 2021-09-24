Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Leaves Nintendo Switch Fans Disappointed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate appeared at today’s Nintendo Direct, but not with the game’s new and final DLC character, leaving Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans disappointed in the process. If you missed the Nintendo Direct, it revealed that there will be another Nintendo Direct on October 5 focused solely on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and who the final DLC character will be. And that’s all the Nintendo Direct had for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans.

Going into the Nintendo Direct, the expectation was the game’s final DLC character — plus a potential surprise — would be revealed, as this is what leakers and insiders indicated. In other words, it’s not very surprising so many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans are disappointed.

As for who Nintendo fans were anticipating, well there’s a laundry list of characters. The most in-demand characters appear to be Sora, Crash Bandicoot, Waluigi, Master Chief, and Doomslayer, but just about every video game character in existence has at least one fan behind it.

In the past, DLC characters have leaked and been subject to rumors, but so far it’s been mostly crickets from insiders and leakers on who the game’s final character will be. According to a few reports, it won’t be a first-party character, but that’s the only compelling thing making its way through the rumor mill.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation develops, but it sounds like Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans will need to wait until October 5 before for more on the game. That said, it sounds like October 5 won’t just reveal the final DLC character, but show off gameplay of the character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.