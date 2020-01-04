Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Release Date of Next DLC Character Seemingly Leaked

It looks like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character is releasing very soon. As you may know, the popular Nintendo Switch platform fighter hasn’t gotten a DLC fighter since November, when Nintendo and Bandai Namco added Terry Bogard to the game’s massive roster. And, at the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t only not said when the game’s next and fifth DLC character is arriving, but they haven’t even revealed who the character is. That said, it looks like it’s preparing the fighter’s release for sometime next month.

As you may know, there’s been rumors and reports swirling that Nintendo has a Nintendo Direct in the chamber. Now, for now, there’s no word on when this Direct will air specifically, but it’s expected to go down this month, and it looks like it will feature Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Twitter user anon12345 points out, the challenger pack for DLC character number five is now up for purchase, suggesting it’s releasing soon. Further, the note on the listing mentions its release date is February 29, the last day in the month, which is a Saturday. Now, this is most likely a placeholder given that it’s the last day in the month and a Saturday, however, it does more or less confirm the character will arrive soon.

challenger pack 5 is up for individual purchase so we might be getting a direct soon#NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/JgM8Tc0oZE — anon12345 (@theonlyomgea) January 2, 2020

Of course, take all of this information and speculation with a grain of salt, because, right now, none of it is official. Further, even it’s all accurate, it’s also subject to change.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.