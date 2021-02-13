✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character could be a fan-favorite, or at least that's what a somewhat convincing fan theory suggests. If you ask any Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite what character they want to see added to the platform fighter next, there's a good chance you'll hear names like Sora, Geno, Waluigi, Lloyd, Master Chief, Doomguy, Jonesy, and Crash Bandicoot, who, other than maybe Sora, is the most in-demand DLC character. That said, according to a new theory, the former PlayStation icon is coming to the game next.

The theory begins with the announcement that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- and other platforms -- next month on March 12. From here, the theory merges with the long-running "Amiibo Theory," a well-established Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC theory.

According to the Amiibo Theory, at least currently, the next fighter will be out by the end of March as the next wave of amiibo is scheduled to release towards the end of the month. In other words, the Amiibo Theory and the release of Crash 4 on Switch and Switch Lite seems to lineup too nicely, at least for some Nintendo fans.

However, the theory doesn't end there. It also digs up an old Activision leak, which made note of plans to revive Crash Bandicoot. And the cap to this was to bring Crash to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Making this part even more interesting is a new report that claims Activision may be done with the franchise for a little bit. Again, the timing of this, the Activision leak, and everything above is certainly interesting.

>March 12

>Amiibo theory puts that another Fighter will be out by the end of March

>Activision "leak" specifies cross collaboration with Smash is the final step with the Crash revival

🤔🤔🤔 could it finally be happening boys? — handsome dan (@handsomeddan) February 9, 2021

All of that said, right now, this is just a theory. Further, while it makes a convincing case, so have many other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate theories over the years, almost all of which didn't come true. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Switch and the Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.