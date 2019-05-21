Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mod Adds Koopa Kid

Every Nintendo fan knows Koopa Kid is better than Bowser Jr. and should be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate over him. But, unfortunately, he isn’t in the Nintendo Switch exclusive, officially that is. Thanks to a new mod, the best mini Bowser is now a playable character in the game. More specifically, Smash modder Joe T.E., has taken Bowser Jr. and given him a Koopa Kid makeover, which is to say, added Koopa Kid into the game with Bowser Jr’s moveset and abilities. And because the two characters are so similar, it’s basically a perfect fit.

For those that don’t know: Koopa Kid — aka Baby Bowser — is Bowser’s henchman in early Mario Party games, who, unfortunately, hasn’t been seen since Mario Party 6, presumably because he’s too similar to Bowser Jr. and causes confusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, while we may never see Koopa Kid in an official Mario game ever again, let alone Super Smash Bros., we can at least enjoy the alternate universe where Bowser Jr. doesn’t exist and in his place Koopa Kid is the only small Bowser.

Below, you can view the mod in action, courtesy of BeardBear:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the popular platform fighter, click here. Meanwhile, for our thoughts on the newest installment in the long-running series, be sure to take a gander out our official review.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: “Ultimate” is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of the review.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”