‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Reportedly Supports Up To 32 Players Online

Upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, will reportedly support up to 32 players online.

News of the player count comes way of Japanese retailer GEO, which has started to distribute a pamphlet for the platform fighter. And on said pamphlet, there’s a page that states up to 32 players will be supported online.

The pamphlet for Smash Ultimate at GEO (a Japanese store) says that up to 32 players can play online together. It’s possible this is for an online tourney mode, or an unannounced mode. pic.twitter.com/pLoCSUzIq5 — Source Gaming (@AllSourceGaming) October 27, 2018

Now, unfortunately, the pamphlet doesn’t divulge any further specifics around its claim of 32 players, meaning, it’s not clear if this is for some type of unannounced mode, online tourneys, or if regular matches can support a whopping 32 players.

However, the latter seems unlikely, and the former two options are probably what this is referring to. It’s also possible there is some misinformation or a mistake on the pamphlet’s behalf. In other words, until Nintendo officially announces or reveals anything about the topic, it’s best to take the information here with a grain of salt. After all, the only thing you can take to the bank these days is official confirmation.

In the meanwhile, while we wait for official word from Nintendo, Smash fans are having a little fun with their speculation over what this could mean.

Oh cool 32 player smash — Zack 🎃| 41 Days (@Foolishgamerboy) October 27, 2018

Finally, Smash Battle Royale is here. — Current Objective: Defend Larry from the Ghosts (@EaterSnek) October 27, 2018

What if it’s a 32 Player version of Smash Run?

Imagine. — EatMoPizza (@EatMoPiza) October 27, 2018

THAT WOULD BE AWESOME!! Just like how Smash 4 was with their online tourney mode!! — Justin Mixon (@JustinMixon2) October 27, 2018

I hope it’s a lobby system. That’d be amazing. — Kyle Hurley (@kyle_darkaura64) October 27, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release later this year on December 7th, exclusively via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, information, and media on the highly-anticipated platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

And of course, feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think this 32 online player count is referring to.