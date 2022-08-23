Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases New Announcement

Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Nintendo's incredibly popular Switch game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has teased that a new announcement potentially associated with the title could be arriving in the coming day. At this point in time, the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has come to a close, which means that this impending announcement likely won't have anything to do with the actual game. That being said, Sakurai could have something new planned that those in the game's community could have fun with.

Over on Twitter today, Sakurai informed fans that his trend of posting a new image from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on social media each day has now come to a close. Sakurai first started this activity back in late 2019 when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate first launched and has continued up until now. While this daily occurrence has now wrapped up, though, Sakurai said that he could have something new planned. Without saying much about what this could be, Sakurai said that his "new" idea is something that wouldn't take place every day. He also said that he would tell fans more about what he has in mind tomorrow.

This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I've been posting since Dec. 2019.

Thank you for your support! #SmashBros



However...I've been thinking about starting something new. (This time it won't be daily, though.)



Check back around this time tomorrow for more info! pic.twitter.com/t8FSUwJa0A — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 23, 2022

As mentioned, whatever Sakurai could be teasing here surely doesn't have anything to do with the living game that is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Since the release of Sora as the game's final DLC fighter last year, new updates for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have come to a close. However, Sakurai has been great about continuing to engage with the game's community and is clearly looking to do so for the long haul. As such, it seems like he could have a new way of keeping in touch with those who love Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online even though his daily picture-posting ritual is now complete.

What do you think that this new tease from Sakurai will result in? And do you believe that his new idea will directly involve Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?