Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adding Mega-Sized Characters

Nintendo has revealed the next tournament coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. And for this week, Nintendo is making every character mega-sized, because why not. The news comes way of the official Japanese Super Smash Bros. Twitter account, which teases that for three days every character will not only be massive, but there will be special “big brawl” rules. And of course, the more you win during this time, the more spirits you will get.

“For three days from Friday, everyone is huge! Giant tournament will be held! Enjoy dynamic battles with the ‘Big Brawl’ rules. The more you win, the more luxurious spirits you get,” reads a translation of the tweet from Nintendo.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.