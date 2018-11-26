‘Super Smash Bros.’ Fan Recreates Difficult Fighter Victory Poses In Real Life

One of the best parts of Super Smash Bros. is all of the fighter’s different victory dances and poses they will break out if they win.

And as you would expect, with characters like Bayonetta, Sonic, Diddy Kong, and more, the victory animations can get pretty crazy, whether it’s via over-the-top acrobatics or wild props.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, one Super Smash Bros. fan — Reddit user Zuko2000 — has shared a video of him attempting a few of the more elaborate victory routines from Super Smash Bros. on 3DS and Wii U (also known as Super Smash Bros. 4). The video quickly shot to the top of the game’s official Reddit page, and at the moment of publishing, has over 10K votes up.

The video is pretty short, but features the Reddit user somehow — emphasis on somehow — replicating the victory animations of Sonic, Captain Falcon, and Bayonetta. The latter is particularly impressive.

According to the Reddit user, to master the various moves took a considerable amount of time and practice. In fact, just to get the Bayonetta windmills down pat took roughly a year’s worth of practice (you can actually watch the progression here).

As you may know, Zuko2000 isn’t the only one to recreate Super Smash Bros. victory animations in real life. Earlier this year, YouTube channel Martin Cochingco posted a couple of videos doing the same thing that caught fire.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch. It will be interesting to see what new victory poses Nintendo has added for the biggest and most content-packed installment yet.

For more news and coverage on the highly-anticipated platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous (and extensive) coverage of the game by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Super Smash Bros., or more importantly, if you want someone to badmouth Ice Climbers with.