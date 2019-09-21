Blizzard Comments on Overwatch Characters Coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There were Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch rumors circulating for awhile that the game’s fourth DLC character would be Tracer from Overwatch. Obviously, this didn’t happen. The game’s fourth DLC character is Terry Bogard. That said, there’s still more DLC characters coming to the game, and so some fans of the two IP are hoping that Tracer or someone else from the hero shooter will come to the platform fighter. As you would expect, Blizzard and developers on Overwatch are very keen on the idea of one of their characters being in the Nintendo Switch exclusive, but, for now, the ball is in the court of Nintendo.

During a new interview with Inverse, Blizzard producers Wes Yanagi and Andrew Boyd touched upon the idea of Overwatch characters coming to the game while talking about the upcoming Nintendo Switch port of the Blizzard shooter. According to Boyd, it’s hard to pick a hero to be in the game, because all would have their own unique draw for the game. Yanagi added that he doesn’t really have a favorite character, rather he loves them all. The producer further noted it would be “awesome” to have one of the Blizzard characters added to the game, “but that’s up to Nintendo right now.”

So, if an Overwatch character is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, either these duo don’t know, or they are playing coy. I personally haven’t heard anything about Overwatch DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it sure is possible, unlike Goku and Iron Man.

As for the game’s next DLC character, there’s been plenty of rumors floating around. That said, the two with the most traction point to Lloyd from Bandai Namco’s Tales series and Waluigi. Of course, these should be taken with a major of grain of salt. Every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has leaked so far — bar Joker — but there’s also been plenty of fake leaks and inaccurate rumors.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch.