‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Piranha Plant Glitch Is Reportedly Corrupting Save Files In All-Stars

Piranha Plant has officially entered into the arena with yesterday’s update for the Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but for some — its inclusion has been anything but smooth.

Some players have been reporting that adding the fighter into All-Star Smash can actually corrupt entire save files. Though Nintendo has yet to address this, many are warning others to hold off on adding the plant ot the All-Star feature for now until the Big N addresses the issue.

#SmashBrosUltimate PSA: I can’t verify this with 100% certainty, but I’m seeing multiple reports that using Piranha Plant in All-Star Smash can *corrupt your save file*, so just in case BE VERY CAREFUL and maybe avoid taking Piranha Plant into All-Star for now! #NintendoSwitch — Ash Paulsen 🏳️‍🌈 (@AshPaulsen) January 30, 2019

It looks like Classic Mode is safe — at least for now — but the reports of more and more corrupted save files continue to pour in:

Apparently there’s a glitch in Smash Ultimate where your save data becomes corrupted if you play as Piranha Plant in All Star mode. — CoolBlue (@coolblue93) January 30, 2019

Uhh don’t play Piranha Plant in All star mode I guess unless you want a corrupted save for now.//t.co/Rp1zZHN8Y6 Same thing apparently with Mewtwo in Smash 4 years back. — Leafhopper (@LeafCam) January 30, 2019

If you use Piranha Plant in All-Stars Mode in Smash Ultimate, it’ll corrupt your save data. No joke.

Your entire save file will be corrupted, forcing you to delete it. Unless you happen to have a cloud save stored. I’ve no idea how Nintendo could’ve missed such a glitch. — Rustle The Wolf ❄🐺❄ (@RustleWolfie) January 30, 2019

Better to wait for a hotfix to be safe. As far as what else the latest update included with v2.0.0:

Offline You can now play Spirit Board with up to four players. Select the spirit you want to challenge on the Spirit Board, and then go to Party → Fighter to select the number of people who will play. When playing with multiple people, you will lose the battle if any player is KO’d. The following spirits will now appear in the Shop. Partner Pikachu Partner Eevee Dice Block River Survival Golden Dash Mushroom

Online We adjusted the calculation for Global Smash Power.

General Added the DLC fighter Piranha Plant. Piranha Plant will become available for purchase as DLC at a later date. Pressing both jump buttons at the same time will now cause you to short hop. Fixed the issue where the KO score included your teammates’ KOs when Team Attack was On. Game-balance adjustments. Various gameplay fixes. Specific fighter adjustments are detailed here.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.