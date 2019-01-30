Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Piranha Plant Glitch Is Reportedly Corrupting Save Files In All-Stars

Piranha Plant has officially entered into the arena with yesterday’s update for the Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but for some — its inclusion has been anything but smooth.

Some players have been reporting that adding the fighter into All-Star Smash can actually corrupt entire save files. Though Nintendo has yet to address this, many are warning others to hold off on adding the plant ot the All-Star feature for now until the Big N addresses the issue.

It looks like Classic Mode is safe — at least for now — but the reports of more and more corrupted save files continue to pour in:

Better to wait for a hotfix to be safe. As far as what else the latest update included with v2.0.0:

  • Offline
    • You can now play Spirit Board with up to four players.
      • Select the spirit you want to challenge on the Spirit Board, and then go to Party → Fighter to select the number of people who will play. When playing with multiple people, you will lose the battle if any player is KO’d.
    • The following spirits will now appear in the Shop.
      • Partner Pikachu
      • Partner Eevee
      • Dice Block
      • River Survival
      • Golden Dash Mushroom
  • Online
    • We adjusted the calculation for Global Smash Power.
  • General
    • Added the DLC fighter Piranha Plant.
      • Piranha Plant will become available for purchase as DLC at a later date.
    • Pressing both jump buttons at the same time will now cause you to short hop.
    • Fixed the issue where the KO score included your teammates’ KOs when Team Attack was On.
    • Game-balance adjustments.
    • Various gameplay fixes.
    • Specific fighter adjustments are detailed here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Thoughts on the latest Piranha Plant addition? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

