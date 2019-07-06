Super Smash Bros. Community Bullies 15-Year-Old Girl For Beating Pro

Over the years, the Super Smash Bros. community has earned a reputation for being a bit unpleasant at times. Whether this is earned or not, is up for debate, but this week the community — or at least a portion of it — once again found itself swallowed up in controversy. So, what happened? Well apparently after beating a pro at a recent esports tournament, Super Smash Bros. player “Bocchi” — a 15-year-old girl — was harassed by a considerable amount of the Smash community. According to the young Smash player, after she upset Ally in a tournament, she began to receive harassment, presumably from fans of the pro.

the worst of it comes from being a girl too. they get on my ass saying all kinds of rude shit and it’s beyond stressful. sigh. i highkey wish i didn’t play smash rn FUCK https://t.co/kK3SZnOQPX — bocchi (@bocchibelle) July 3, 2019

2 things:

one im gonna continue to solo belle. idk why or what is possessing me but i just will. two: im gonna take a break from everything including streaming for a few days. i need a break mentally and its driving me crazy dealing with all this bullshit because i was trying- — bocchi (@bocchibelle) July 3, 2019

to just play the game and improve. who cares if im a girl or got a lot of attention. leave me alone. please. peace for now ✌️ — bocchi (@bocchibelle) July 3, 2019

As you can see, the harassment and negative attention got so bad that Bocchi had to take a break from streaming and social media, and was even thinking, at one point, of retiring from the game all together or at least playing under a different name. Thankfully, it appears she decided to not retire, but that doesn’t negate the fact that after a monumental victory she had to deal with a bunch of nonsense no one should ever have to deal with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, the Super Smash Bros. community has a track-record that includes some rotten things, so, sadly, this isn’t very surprising. And, as you will know, the harassment of top female players and pros is still a prevalent problem that impacts all competitive games.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the platform fighter, click here.