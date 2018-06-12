Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Revealed

We’ve seen a ton of content for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today, which will feature a number of new techniques, as well as a roster that features pretty much everyone that’s ever been introduced to the series. But now we know when we’ll be able to get into kicking everyone’s butt within the game. And we can’t wait.

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be available starting December 7, 2018 (UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon with a 20% Prime discount). It’ll also be jam packed with a lot of features, including some new gameplay changes that will make things for the better, as well as full-on GameCube controller compatibility and full-on Amiibo support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with all the announcements that came into the game — including the debut of Ridley from the Metroid series — Smash Bros. built up some crazy hype during the Nintendo Direct by going in-depth with each of the major combatants. You can see more about the roster here. There’s also official cover art, which you can see below.

The release date is about on par with what we’ve seen with previous Smash games. The Wii U and Wii versions also released back in December, making them pretty good prime movers for the last second Christmas rush. Smash Bros. Ultimate will no doubt do the same thing for the Switch version, becoming a primary console mover. In fact, you probably shouldn’t be surprised if we see a special edition Smash Bros. console with special JoyCon designs.

Pre-orders will be going live any given second now for those of you that want to get a jump on the competition, and it should be set for eShop pre-order as well sometime down the road. It’ll no doubt be in high demand.

We’ll have continuing coverage of Smash throughout the day, but it’s nice to know when we’ll be able to kick butt with it. And with seven of our closest friends, for good measure.

Be sure to check back for our impressions of the game, as we’re getting right to the show floor and seeing how each of the fighters shape up. Man, can anyone defeat Ridley? We’ll just have to see.

Check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it destroys everything on December 7!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.