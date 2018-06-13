‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Roster Trailer Revealed

The gang’s all here! Every fighter from previous Smash Bros. games will return in Super #SmashBrosUltimate on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/SL5QJPfUUG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 12, 2018

This morning, during Nintendo‘s E3 2018 Direct presentation, we finally got some beautiful new gameplay footage (our first!), and more importantly, a a first look at this enormous new roster of characters.

The starting roster will be small, possibly as small as the N64 roster, but it will grow dramatically over time. When we say dramatically, we mean it. The reveal trailer showed off a huge roster of confirmed characters, which included:

Mario, Samus, Kirby, Bowser, Link, Donkey Kong, Fox, Falco, Marth, Zelda, Sheik, Villager, Meta Knight, Mewtwo, Sonic, Peach, Pikachu, Ice Climbers, Inkling, Captain Falcon, Zero Suit Samus, Pokemon Trainer, Wii Fit Trainer, Ness, Lucas, Ryu, Ganondorf, Ike, Cloud, Snake, Jigglpuff, Pichu, Roy, Olimar, Diddy Kong, Lucario, Lucina, Robin, Bayonetta, Game and Watch, Greninja, Dr Mario, ROB, Duck Hunt, Pit, Dark Pit, Palutena, Corrin, Bowser Jr., Toon Link, Young Link, King Dedede, Rosalina, Mii, Wario, Little Mac, Pac-Man, Shulk, Wolf, Mega Man, Luigi, Daisy, and Yoshi have all been revealed.

They confirmed that every character that has ever been in a Smash Bros. game will be in Smash Bros. Ultimate. New characters will be included, of course, but there won’t be many.

Player reaction across the board has been positive. There’s no way that a Super Smash Bros. was going to be shown off without someone getting upset or claiming that it looks all wrong, but it looks like Nintendo hit the nail on the head balancing speed and weightiness. Some people love Smash as it was on GameCube; some people love Smash as it was on Wii U; everyone seems to love how Smash looks on Nintendo Switch.

The reveals and details are pouring out in a torrent as Nintendo’s Direct continues. There are new battle mechanics that are going to change the way you play pretty dramatically. Dodging too much, for example, will eventually wear you down and leave you vulnerable.

Additionally, when people are playing duels, the damage output will be increased to keep the pace of battles brisk. When playing in a group, damage will be dished out like normal.

We have so much to learn! Stay tuned, because we’re going hands on with this bad boy soon, and we cant wait to share out impressions! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 7.