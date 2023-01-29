Joe Burrow Reveals His Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Main

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow just revealed his own main playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While Burrow is likely far more focused on his upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship today, for one reason or another, a recent chat with members of the press led to the QB talking about his enjoyment of Nintendo's popular fighting game.

During a press conference with reporters this week, Burrow expressed that various members of the Cincinnati Bengals like to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during flights to games. Burrow went on to say that he plays Smash to also wind down and keep himself distracted rather than continuing to study film. In response to this, one reporter asked Burrow who his own "main" is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Burrow then said that he primarily uses Ness, who is the main protagonist from Earthbound. This confirmation was largely met with silence from the majority of reporters, which led to Burrow chuckling.

"Nobody knows what that means. That's okay," Burrow said back to the reports while laughing. "That's some nerd stuff around here."

The most pressing question, given this information: Who does Burrow play with in Smash?



"I'm a Ness main." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 27, 2023

Following this reveal from Burrow, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans on social media began debating whether or not his use of Ness as a main is acceptable or not. While a number of Ness users (including myself) loved to see the NFL superstar giving love to the character on such a large stage, others felt disgusted by seeing Burrow use the character. For the most part, Ness is a pretty divisive character among Smash Bros. fans as he contains a number of abilities that can be spammed to the point of annoyance. And while it's not known how Burrow might play Ness for himself, the fact that he plays Smash Bros. regularly in the first place is pretty funny to hear about.

What do you think about Burrow's use of Ness in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? And who is your own favorite character to use in the Nintendo Switch fighting title? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.