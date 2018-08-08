Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Total Stage Count Revealed, Hazards Now Optional

Nintendo’s big Direct for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shared a full count of how many stages will be in the game, many of which will now be more competitively viable since stage hazards can be turned off.

The video above that captured part of the Direct confirms what was discussed during the stream: that there will be 103 different stages for Nintendo characters to fight on. The stages are a culmination of all the stages from past Smash Bros. games, as well as some news ones. Stages such as Brinstar Depths, Summit and Unova Pokemon League were shown off during the Direct, alongside the ever-popular Final Destination map that many of the most hardcore Smash players default to, a flat battleground with no hazards or frills to get in the way of players’ skills.

New Donk City Hall was also previewed as a new stage that’s pulled from the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Odyssey, a stage that’ll be joined by another new one, Dracula’s Castle, that comes from the Castlevania series.

While 103 is already a huge number of stages to choose from, players technically have even more options, due to the Battlefield and Omega forms that can be selected. Each map can be transformed into either of these variants to yield a total of more than 300 stages to pick from. Nintendo’s Direct and the following press release confirmed this along with the ability to turn off stage hazards for a more neutrally competitive experience.

“More than 100 stages will be in the game, but because the popular Battlefield and Omega forms can also be selected for each stage, more than 300 total stages are available right from the start!” Nintendo’s press release said. “Each stage in the game will also support eight-player battles (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer modes and are sold separately) and feature the ability to turn off hazards like the Yellow Devil in Wily Castle.”

For the first time in Smash Bros. history, players can also compete on more than one stage over the course of a match. Through a new Stage Morph option that’ll now be found in the match rules, players can make one stage transform into another during the battle.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.