Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals First Look at Terry Bogard DLC Gameplay

After an earlier listing seemed to reveal that the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be an SNK character, yesterday proved that, in fact, it is after it was confirmed that Fatal Fury‘s Terry Bogard would be joining Nintendo‘s fantastic fighting video game. While the reveal trailer only briefly showed what appears to be Terry’s in-game model, Nintendo did put out a brief video showcasing some of the character’s moves.

The reveal trailer, which you can check out above, is basically just a tease of all the characters that could have possibly ended up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from SNK before it finally lands at Terry. Prior to Terry, all of the characters are shown in the manner in which they were presented back in the early ’90s. Once Terry actually picks up the invitation, however, he turns into something more closely resembling a traditional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character.

A better look at the character in action was revealed in a short clip Nintendo shared on Twitter, showcasing a couple of Terry’s moves against Marth. The company also revealed that Terry is expected to release in November of this year, with more DLC fighters still to come after that. You can check out Terry in action below:

Here’s your first look at The Legendary Wolf, Terry Bogard, in action! He’ll join the battle as a #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter this November. pic.twitter.com/a42lKUyLX2 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 4, 2019

Now, granted, these moves seem a little stiff, and there’s not too much variety, but it’s early days, so Nintendo almost certainly didn’t want to give everything away just yet. And this is less than 10 seconds of footage; it’s not exactly the most definitive primer on the new fighter or anything even close.

