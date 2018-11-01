‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ and Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over “Thanos Snap” in New Trailer

The Nintendo Direct for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate revealed a new trailer for the game’s story mode, and fans can’t help but make some comparisons to Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thanos and his finger snap of death.

The new adventure mode is called World of Light, and as you can see in the new trailer for the mode, it pits the heroes (and villains) of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate against an unknown power source. The mysterious source has beams of light emerging from it, and once the light beams touch the characters they start to… well, disintegrate.

Sounds familiar right? Well, not the light beams part, but certainly the heroes disintegrating part. Fans who watched Avengers: Infinity War know that Thanos managed to get his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet and snap half the universe into oblivion. Did that cross over to Nintendo’s universe? Probably not, but still it’s hard to ignore the similarities. This is like Nintendo’s version of Infinity War, leaving Kirby all by his lonesome.

You can check out a clip from the trailer in the video above.

Fuck Ernest Hemingway, Sonic reaching for Pikachu before they are both consumed by bolts of light is the best short story ever told pic.twitter.com/ctVnesGwKc — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) November 1, 2018

In addition to the World of Light mode, Nintendo also revealed new fighters for the game such as Ken and Incineroar, as well as a future fighter coming to the game in Piranha Plant. As of now, there’s been no Thanos character revealed for the game, but we kind of feel if there isn’t one eventually Nintendo is kind of missing the boat. Would you love to take on an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Thanos in the game? I mean, it’s not like he wouldn’t fit in.

8. Super Smash Bros: Infinity War.

9. Snake thought his box would protect him from the end of the world.

10. KIRBY IS THE MOST POWERFUL CHARACTER IN ALL OF FICTION! KIRBY CAN KILL THANOS! — Evan Pumpkin 🎃 #RehireJamesGunn (@Bobb11881) November 1, 2018

Add Thanos in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate xd @Nintendo pic.twitter.com/by0BQu2Ezb — Leon Holdaway (@HoldawayLeon) October 16, 2018

The game will have a new bundle with the Nintendo Switch, so if you’ve been looking for a reason to buy one now seems to be a perfect time. You can find out more here.

Thanos comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate… but won’t take part in the fight. He just thinks the roster is overpopulated and will randomly vanish half of it! From the black line in the middle… who will you save? Left side or right side? pic.twitter.com/ICvlRK6iJg — SpookyPandy 🎃 (@LeakyPandy) October 9, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7th for Nintendo Switch.

What did you think of the Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments!