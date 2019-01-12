‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Recreates ‘The Legend of Korra’ Intro

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player who wowed people with a mashup cinematic featuring Avatar: The Last Airbender returned with a new video where they recreated the intro to The Legend of Korra.

The video, seen above, comes from the Redditor TeamTrustfall who shared it to the Smash Films YouTube channel. Those who watched The Legend of Korra will recognize every scene from the opening cinematic as well as the voice over, only this time, everyone’s been replaced with characters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Lucario, Richter, Sheik, and Zelda took the parts of the four main elemental benders found in the Avatar universe with different Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stages and characters filling out the rest of the roles in the intro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TeamTrustfall’s initial entry into the mashup series was released just under a week before The Legend of Korra’s video made its debut. The player recreated Avatar: The Last Airbender’s intro in the same way that this latest video was made with no mods used and only the in-game camera mode and some video editing used to create both cinematics.

I know Korra’s intro is not as iconic as The Last Airbender, but this is a follow-up ‘Thank you’ to all to the overwhelming support my last video got from the smash and avatar communities/fans!” the creator said about their new video. “I’m moving on to other series next so consider checking yt.”

As for what the “other series” and the future of TeamTrustfall’s videos might be, the creator responded to someone asking for a hint to give an idea of what the new project will be. They responded by saying “There was an idea….”, that being a quote that’s lifted straight from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Nick Fury famously said that line in The Avengers, the first of Marvel’s movies that brought together the iconic team. This means that whatever the next project is, people can expect it to be tied directly to Marvel’s movie (or movies). Intros seem to be their forte so far, though what exactly it is and when it’ll be out remains to be seen.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.