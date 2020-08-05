Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 8.1.0 Update Released

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has just received a new update on Nintendo Switch. Version 8.1.0 does not add anything as enticing as a new playable character to the game, but it does add a new stage in the form of Small Battlefield. As its name implies, this is a smaller take on the Battlefield stage, and the new scale option should be a nice fit for those looking to make things more competitive! Updates to online play have also been incorporated; most notably, more players will now qualify for Elite Smash. The full patch notes from Nintendo can be found below.

Stage – The Small Battlefield stage has been added. You can also set Small Battlefield as Preferred Rule in Online battles.

– You can now select any stage-specific music for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination stages. Online – The online user experience has been adjusted.

– The way matching is determined while using Preferred Rules has been adjusted.

– Following a look at the number of players eligible for Elite Smash, the threshold for entry has been recalculated to allow more players. Additionally, the way initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated has also been adjusted. Further investigations and adjustments to Online modes are expected. General – Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

The previous update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released at the end of June, alongside the game's latest playable character, Min Min. Min Min was the first of five DLC fighters that will be added as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC. As of this writing, Nintendo has yet to reveal the next DLC character that will be added to the game.

It will be interesting to see if fans will be able to uncover more information on the issues that have been fixed by the update. Given the passion of the Super Smash Bros. community, it seems like only a matter of time before fans are able to find what else Nintendo has changed in the game!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

