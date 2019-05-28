New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Releases This Week

Nintendo is releasing its next update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this week which means the game’s roster will be adjusted once again. The release of the update was confirmed by Nintendo on Monday with fighter adjustments being the main highlight, though there could always be more to the update than just buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes. The release of a new update also means saying goodbye to replays from the current version of the game, so players will want to convert their replays to videos before they’re erased when the 3.1.0 update releases.

An exact release date for the new update hasn’t been given yet, but you can expect it to be out sometime this week, according to the Nintendo Versus Twitter account. Specifics about the fighters that’ll be targeted in the changes weren’t given, but the patch notes that are finally comprehensive for the Smash Bros. series should explain everything that’s changing in detail.

Ver 3.1.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming this week! This update will include fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/3IUqibNCD3 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) May 28, 2019

This next update will be the first one released since mid-April when Nintendo rolled out the 3.0.1 update. That update didn’t contain any fighter adjustments and therefore didn’t require people to take care of their replays or risk having them deleted. It followed the much more substantial 3.0.0 update, the one that added a bunch of new content like Joker from the Persona series and features such as Stage Builder.

Between the update and the release of new DLC characters, players have kept themselves busy with the normal competitive gameplay and the creation of some questionable stages. They’ve also been making do with their own mods that add various third-party characters and have even made their own creations outside of the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next update is scheduled to be released this week, so look for the patch notes on Nintendo’s support site as soon as they’re released.