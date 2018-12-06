‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Video Compares Performance In Docked and Handheld Mode

We’re just a few hours away from the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which promises to be the biggest — and best — entry in the fighting series. But there are some fans that are curious as to whether the game runs better in docked or handheld mode. After all, some of you want nothing more than to take their battle on the go.

Fortunately, a new comparison video shows just how well the game runs in each mode. Posted over on the ContraNetwork YouTube channel, it features several minutes of gameplay from various Smash Bros. Ultimate stages, running side-by-side in docked and handheld mode. And, to be honest, we’re hard pressed to tell the difference between the two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can tell that director Masahiro Sakurai and his team have spent a significant amount of time making the game run smoothly across both handheld and docked mode. And while at-home play may be a preference via a larger TV display, those that want to take Smash on the portable front shouldn’t worry too much about performance. In fact, dare we say that the game might even run more smoothly than the 3DS version that preceded it years ago.

After showing off some fighter profiles in the video, it moves on into the battles including two and four-player face-offs. As you can see, there’s very little lag between the two, which means that even in handheld mode, the game holds up like a charm.

Even as more players are added on (like six players and up), the game doesn’t appear to lose any of its luster. Likewise, it runs at a beautiful 60 frames per second (for the most part) in docked mode, even if there’s a lot going on with fighters knocking each other around like crazy.

ContraNetwork even performed a stress test with a number of CPU-based combatants. Even then, it doesn’t look like the handheld version of the game loses any bit of its speed. Yeah, things get very frantic with so many Ice Climbers jumping around the stage but the game holds up strongly. It’s pretty wild.

So whatever option you wish to take with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it looks like it’ll really deliver. Now you just need to get your friends together and showcase your skills. Bring it, chump!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases tonight for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form via eShop.