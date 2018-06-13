Netflix Hilariously Pokes Fun at Waluigi Super Smash Bros Ultimate Snub

Let’s be real, the Super Smash Bros Ultimate reveal during E3 2018 for Nintendo Switch was epic. From the Solid Snake reveal, to the Ridley surprise appearance, it was everything fans have been hoping for. Unless of course, you’re a Waluigi fan. Many fans were “WaaAAaah”ing over the internet over the snub, but none were quite as hilarious at Netflix’s contribution.

is this where we pitch show ideas? pic.twitter.com/U6PKb22SuI — Netflix US (@netflix) June 13, 2018

“June 12, 2018,” the caption reads.”It was announced that every single Nintendo character would be appearing in the new Super Smash Brothers game – except for one.”

To be fair, they said every Nintendo Super Smash character, but the snub was still felt nonetheless. The internet reacted immediately when the roster slowly started to be revealed and our favourite purple villain was nowhere to be seen. Nintendo, how could you!?

Still, the roster is incredibly impressive as is and who knows? Maybe DLC fighters will appear in the future, despite the immediate plans having already been revealed.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! Do you have a favourite fighter? Sound off with your pick in the comment section below!

For more info on the game itself, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”