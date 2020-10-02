Classic Gaming Franchise Wants in Smash Bros. After Minecraft Reveal

✖

Nintendo has revealed Steve from Minecraft as the latest fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, adding representation from another massive franchise to the fighting game. Of course, lots of other franchises want in on the action, and the latest is one that has deep ties with Nintendo: Tetris! Following Steve's reveal, the franchise's official Twitter account sent out a Tweet sharing its hope that Tetris could appear in Smash, now. A playable Tetromino seems all but impossible in the game, but a stage based on the puzzle franchise would certainly be interesting to see! The Tweet from the company has been embedded below.

*sees Minecraft Steve added to Smash* Us: pic.twitter.com/3zdtDeX4Xv — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) October 1, 2020

Originally released in the USSR in 1984, Tetris gained worldwide popularity when it was released alongside the Game Boy back in 1989. Players soon discovered that Tetris was a perfect portable option, and it quickly became one of the biggest video game franchises in the world. The went on to release on just about every gaming platform known to man, but the series has always maintained close ties with Nintendo. In 2006, Tetris DS featured a number of references to classic NES games, and in 2019, Tetris 99 was offered as a free game to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. These are just some of the notable versions that have appeared on Nintendo hardware.

While the Tweet shouldn't be taken too seriously, that should not discount some additional representation for the franchise in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Several classic video game franchises have appeared in the game as Mii Fighters, Assist Trophies, Stages, Spirits, and more. Five Tetrominos were added as Spirits last year, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see Tetris incorporated into the game in a more significant way. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate truly does represent the history of the gaming industry as a whole, and Tetris is a very big part of that history. To paraphrase Dumb and Dumber: we're saying there's a chance.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

