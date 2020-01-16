Deep Silver Announces Survival Horror Compilation For Nintendo Switch

The survival horror genre has provided gamers with some amazing experiences over the last decade or so, and those that missed out on a unique pair will soon get a second chance to check them out on Nintendo Switch. Metro Redux is an upcoming compilation featuring Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, as well as all of the game’s previously released DLC. Loosely based on the Russian novel of the same name, Metro 2033 takes places in the Metro tunnels beneath Moscow after a nuclear war. Both games take place from a first-person perspective and feature mutated animal enemies as well as human opponents.

Metro Redux will be released in a physical collection from Deep Silver and 4A Games. Both titles will appear on the game card, without need for a separate download, which should come as good news for those that prefer physical releases. Deep Silver is also offering a “Ranger Cache pre-order pack.” The set will contain a pin badge set, a game case sleeve, 4 double-sided art cards, and a double-sided poster. The title will also be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, though it does not appear that Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light can be purchased separately.

In a bit of a unique inclusion, the game offers two different play styles: Spartan and Survivor. The former option sounds more suitable for shooter fans, with a more aggressive campaign, while the latter will apparently fit the slower style of traditional horror games. Considering how survival horror games like Resident Evil 5 have struggled to find the right balance between action and horror, this really is an exciting addition. It will be interesting to see if 4A Games can manage to pull off an option that gives fans the best of both worlds.

In addition to the two games and the DLC, the compilation will apparently feature a number of additional extras. According to Deep Silver and 4A Games, there will be 10 hours of additional content beyond the two campaigns. Metro Redux will release on Nintendo Switch February 28th. No price point for the game or the Ranger Cache pre-order pack have been given at this time.

Are you looking forward to Metro Redux? What do you think of the compilation offering two different play styles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!