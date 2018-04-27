Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido Opening Cinematic Revealed, and It’s Insane

We’re not sure how to introduce this next intro cinematic, and we’re not sure if you guys are ready to watch it. We just got a hold of the opening movie for Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido, and it’s possibly the most Japanese thing we’ve seen in 2018. Check it out above, and soak up every beautiful second of color, cuteness, and catchy tunes.

This is honestly one of my most anticipated games of 2018. Ever since it was revealed at last year’s Nintendo E3 presentation I’ve been starved (pun intended) for news or additional footage, so I consumed this trailer (sorry again) immediately. Yeah, it’s in Japanese, but honestly I don’t think that it would have made any more sense in English.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, even after reading the official game description and elevator pitch, I’m wagering you’ll still feel lost. It’s one of the reasons I love this game so much already. It’s one of those games that someone walks in, sees you playing, and asks what the hell is going on. Here’s the game description from Nintendo:

“Help Musashi end the Empire’s tyrannical monopoly of the world’s sushi supply by becoming a Sushi Striker! Devour conveyor-belt sushi, matching plates and sushi types to defeat any enemy or boss who stands between you and victory. Befriend Sushi Sprites and use their powerful skills in battle. Deliciously strategic action-RPG-puzzle battles await!”

Devour sushi, match plates and fish, and then throw them to crush your enemies

Challenge other players to 1v1 battles via local wireless or online

Play as male or female Musashi as you explore an RPG-style world

Befriend Sushi Sprites and form a team of three to take into battle

Sushi Striker is launching for 3DS and Nintendo Switch on June 8. This is the kind of game that we would expect to have a demo beforehand, though Nintendo has not hinted at any kind of demo yet. If we do get a demo, it would make sense to drop in May, but we’ll keep you guys updated as learn more. Stay tuned!