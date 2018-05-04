SWERY’s ‘The Good Life’ Finally Reaches Full Funding

SWERY has had one heck of a ride when it comes to their crowdfunded title The Good Life and after a few failed campaigns, hopeful thinking, and perseverance, that hard work has finally paid off. As of right now, the game’s Kickstarter campaign is officially funded and it’s not over yet!

With a few days left still for their campaign, the adorable title that is perfect for animal lovers is still going strong and still eligible to back. This is a game that many fans of the Deadly Premonition creator have been hoping would succeed, and the creator himself even spoke nothing but positive thoughts about this journey, “This game will inherit the spirit of Deadly Premonition, my most representative work, but it will also feature a brand new style of gameplay. It’s a mystery game based on the framework of a ‘daily life RPG.’ I’m positive that the happiest town in the world and the most bizarre townspeople in the world will capture your heart and pull you deep into their world. Please support The Good Life and help us bring this game to life. I’m sure this game will make a lot of people happy! I love you all!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what exactly is this game about? In case you didn’t already know, “The main character of this game is a female New Yorker named Naomi. In order to pay off her debt, she took a job from a newspaper company in NY and moved to the ‘happiest town in the world.’ This game chronicles all the bizarre things she experiences during her time in the town.”

It’s a daily life action-adventure game that is deceptively slow, yet rife with adventure. Players are tasked with two main goals: pay off debt via photography jobs and solve a mystery concerning a murder that happened in the “happiest town in the world.” All around you are familiar faces, but some of them are hiding nefarious secrets and it’s up to you to find out what those secrets are. You know, in addition to finding out that they can transform into cats and dogs.

It’s a game where you yourself can transform into a cat or dog – so immediately, it’s a win. Interested in learning more and maybe even backing? Check out the official Kickstarter page here, but hurry! The campaign ends soon!