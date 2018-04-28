Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gets First DLC, New Trailer

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet now has new DLC for the first time with Bandai Namco releasing the Ambush of the Imposters expansion.

The trailer above was also released alongside the DLC and a description that provides more details on what’s included in the first round of extra content for the Sword Art Online game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With rumors of enemy ArFa-sys circulating throughout GGO, it is up to you and some renowned players to uncover the truth!” the description of the new DLC’s trailer read. “Jump into Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’s 1st DLC Chapter: Ambush of the Imposters today as the mystery unfolds and new challenges appear!”

Bandai Namco also shared news of the DLC’s release via Twitter, and through a press release provided additional info on the features and new playable characters that players will have access to in Ambush of the Imposters.

With rumors of enemy ArFa-sys circulating throughout GGO, it is up to you and some renowned players to uncover the truth! Jump into Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’s 1st DLC Chapter: Ambush of the Imposters today as the mystery unfolds ! https://t.co/9JepoN33Qn #FatalBullet #SAO pic.twitter.com/bwcNDe4l10 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 27, 2018

New playable characters : Dyne, Yamikaze and Musketeer X

: Dyne, Yamikaze and Musketeer X New game mode Bullet of Bullets : With their customised characters, players can fight Kirito and other characters in this new offline mode

: With their customised characters, players can fight Kirito and other characters in this new offline mode 4vs4 Deathmatch Multiplayer Mode (available in Hero Battle and Avatar Battle): Players can now fight in teams of four against each other without a boss enemy.

(available in Hero Battle and Avatar Battle): Players can now fight in teams of four against each other without a boss enemy. New story, new dungeon and new boss enemies are also available

The Ambush of the Imposters DLC is now available through all platforms that Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is out on including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It’s $10 as a separate download, but those who purchased the season pass for the game ahead of time or do so now will automatically have access to the DLC.

When the DLC was first released just yesterday, PC players may have noticed that they were unable to access the new content. Bandai Namco posted an update on Steam that said the DLC was unavailable due to the content being inaccessible in-game even after downloading, but an update that came later in the day confirmed the problem had been resolved.

“The issue whereby the Steam Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet DLC ‘Ambush of the Imposters’ was not accessible in-game after the installation has been fixed,” the updated announcement said.