Sword Art Online Games Being Considered for Nintendo Switch

Sword Art Online games aren’t on the Nintendo Switch just yet, but that doesn’t mean that the idea isn’t being considered.

The most recent game based on the anime that’s been released is Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, a game that was made available in February for several platforms excluding the Nintendo Switch. PlayStation 4 got it, PC players got it, and even those on the Xbox One can play it as well, a system that isn’t known for getting many Japanese games, let alone anime adaptations.

During a Q&A in Tokyo, however, it was said by the series’ producers that the possibility of Sword Art Online games on the Switch is still a possibility. DualShockers reports that the Q&A held during a gaming competition in Tokyo that was also livestreamed by Bandai Namco featured Sword Art Online series producer Yosuke Futami and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet producer Keishi Minami. The producer of the latest Sword Art Online game said that bringing the series to the Switch is “being considered,” according to DualShockers.

Minami continued to say that despite his producer position within Bandai Namco, he’s a gamer first and would love to see the games become available on all platforms. It’s a sentiment that’s shared with many other players whenever a game misses a console. He added that though it might take a while for the series to make its way to the Switch, he’s speaking to the higher-ups about the possibility of a Sword Art Online release on the Switch.

Expanding on his comments, Futami also said that he’s giving consideration to the prospect of bringing the series to the Switch. The question that was asked about Sword Art Online didn’t specifically refer to the Fatal Bullet game though, so it’s unclear whether the two were talking about the series as a whole or whether they were referring to only the latest game at the moment.

Until the game or series does come to the Switch, assuming it ever does, you can still check out Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet on the other platforms. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can read up on the game’s features shown below courtesy of Bandai Namco.

Unreal Visuals – Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4

Friend or Foe – Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles.

Realistic and Heroic Gun play – Plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create

New to XBOX ONE and PC digital– Sword Art Online will come to XBOX ONE, PC Digital and PS4 simultaneously for the first time in the history of the popular gaming series.

