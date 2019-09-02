Tekken 7: T-Pain Looks Absolutely Glorious in This Leroy Smith Cosplay

There are few more iconic fighting games in the world than the Tekken franchise. And while Street Fighter might get the vast majority of name recognition, every so often, Tekken makes its way back into the hearts and minds of fans — like, say, whenever there’s a new fighter announced that has an incredible design. Such was the case with Leroy Smith, the latest and greatest original character introduced to Tekken 7, and he’s apparently become popular enough that not only has musician and entertainer T-Pain heard of him, but he actually cosplayed him.

Even more impressive? Leroy Smith hasn’t even been around that long! The new character was only announced by Bandai Namco at the beginning of August during Evo 2019, and it would appear that T-Pain already has the entire look down for Dragon Con 2019 in Atlanta this past weekend from the cane to the outfit to the hair and glasses. You can check out T-Pain in his outfit, with corresponding official image of the actual Leroy Smith, below:

Not simply content to look like Leroy, T-Pain went the extra mile to also… dance as him.

The Leroy Smith reveal for Tekken 7 was part of the Season 3 Pass announcement for the game, and also included Zafina, a character from a previous incarnation of the game.

“The first character of the Season Pass, returning combatant Zafina who will be making her first in-game appearance since TEKKEN 3D: Prime Edition, will be available from day one,” the press release revealing the Season 3 Pass stated. “The second fighter, a brand-new character, Leroy Smith, will be setting foot on the King of Iron Fist Tournament stage for the very first time in Winter 2019.”

Tekken 7 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Season Pass 3 is scheduled to go on sale in September. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Tekken 7 right here.