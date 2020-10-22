T-Pain Reveals His Favorite Pokemon

✖

T-Pain has long been known as a Pokemon fan, but the rapper revealed on Twitter which creature happens to be his favorite: the rock-snake Onix! One of the earliest Pokemon to appear in the franchise, Onix was a staple of the Pokemon anime for quite some time, as it was owned by the Pewter City Gym Leader, Brock. While Onix's weaknesses prevented it from being one of the stronger Pokemon in the games, its large presence at least made it one of the most intimidating. It's easy to see how the Pokemon's design could have a lot of appeal, as a result!

As one of the original 151 Pokemon, Onix debuted in Pokemon Red and Green. Onix was one of the few original Pokemon to not receive an evolved form during that generation, but that was rectified in Pokemon Gold and Silver, which introduced the world to Steelix. A few years later, Steelix would also receive a Mega Evolution in 2014's Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

One of the greatest things about the Pokemon franchise is the fact that there are so many different Pokemon across the various generations. While franchise staples like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Charmander remain some of the most popular among fans, many have more obscure picks, like Onix. This has been a big part of the appeal of the franchise since its earliest days, and will likely continue to play a role in its success well into the future!

In addition to Pokemon, T-Pain is a pretty avid gamer in general. The rapper is a fan of numerous games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons. T-Pain's Twitter account is filled with images of his island in the game, which also promotes his "Nappy Boy Gaming" channel on Twitch. Over the last few months, several Twitch streamers have struggled with DMCA takedown notices. To help those looking for music to use during streams, the rapper has created and released a number of tracks that won't violate copyright laws. With Twitch currently taking down any offending content without warning, this could prove to be a very big help.

Those looking to learn more about T-Pain's passion for gaming can find the rapper's Twitch channel right here and his royalty free music for streamers can be found here.

Which Pokemon is your personal favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!