Xbox and Taco Bell Are Teaming Up Once Again for a New Xbox One X Promotion

Taco Bell and Xbox. Xbox and Taco Bell. While the two aren’t exactly synonymous, the companies have worked together significantly before, and it looks like that relationship remains incredibly strong as the two have announced that they are once again team up to offer hungry folks the opportunity to win a bundle that includes, but is not limited to, an Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition console that makes the Taco Bell ring on startup. Yes, really.

But that’s not all. The bundle includes the console, an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and six months worth of Games Pass Ultimate. According to the press exactly, it’s expected that bundles will be awarded, on average, every 10 minutes. Given that the promotion starts tomorrow and lasts nearly until December, that’s a whole lot of bundles. You can check out what it looks like below:

Interested folks need only purchase a Double Chalupa Box (or follow the more complicated process of applying with no purchase necessary) in order to enter themselves to win. And who among us wouldn’t want an Xbox One X that makes the Taco Bell ring whenever it starts up?

“Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to raise the bar through our partnership, and this year we’re excited to give fans even more ways to become a winner,” Tracee Larocca, Senior Vice President of Brand Experience at Taco Bell, states in the press release announcing the new promotion. “Whether fans are unboxing their Double Chalupa boxes or the new Xbox One X Eclipse Bundle, this is yet another opportunity for us to give them a one of a kind experience.”

What do you think of the return of the Taco Bell/Xbox contest? Are you looking to start buying a Double Chalupa Box or two during the promotion?

The Taco Bell/Xbox promotion is set to start tomorrow, October 17th, and will run through the evening of November 23rd. The full official rules are available over at Taco Bell’s website. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Taco Bell right here.