Tales of Luminaria Is Already Shutting Down, and Fans are Not Happy

Tales of Luminaria has only been around since last November, but Bandai Namco has announced that the mobile game is already shutting down. The publisher revealed the news through the game's official Twitter account, where fans were informed that services will end on July 19th. Making matters worse, weekly episode distribution will halt, and the game's story will go unfinished. Developer Colopl will try to wrap up the game's storylines as best it can through a special "Episode Final," which will provide a lead-in to the game's previously-released anime adaptation Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad.

Unsurprisingly, fans are not happy about the game suddenly coming to an end! A similar situation occurred with Tales of Crestoria, but that game lasted much longer, ending after about a year and a half. When Tales of Luminaria wraps in July, it will only have been around for eight months, and players won't be getting any closure. It's a bitter pill to swallow, especially for those spent a lot of money on the game. Hopefully, Luminaria's resolution will still prove an enjoyable one.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Tales of Luminaria!