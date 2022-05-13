Tales of Luminaria Is Already Shutting Down, and Fans are Not Happy
Tales of Luminaria has only been around since last November, but Bandai Namco has announced that the mobile game is already shutting down. The publisher revealed the news through the game's official Twitter account, where fans were informed that services will end on July 19th. Making matters worse, weekly episode distribution will halt, and the game's story will go unfinished. Developer Colopl will try to wrap up the game's storylines as best it can through a special "Episode Final," which will provide a lead-in to the game's previously-released anime adaptation Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad.
Unsurprisingly, fans are not happy about the game suddenly coming to an end! A similar situation occurred with Tales of Crestoria, but that game lasted much longer, ending after about a year and a half. When Tales of Luminaria wraps in July, it will only have been around for eight months, and players won't be getting any closure. It's a bitter pill to swallow, especially for those spent a lot of money on the game. Hopefully, Luminaria's resolution will still prove an enjoyable one.
Eight months is not a long time for a mobile game.
Just found out Tales of Luminaria is dying in July.— Charles (@ZeroZXDev) May 12, 2022
The game will have had a life cycle of 9 months.
Crestoria at least lasted 2 years😬
Seems like a pattern.
hey have you ever considered that the reason people wont spend money on your Tales Of mobile games is because this happens over and over again?
Spending money on a Tales Of mobile game is like throwing money at nothing and never getting it back.— Rae Sigilynk from the internet (@Sigilynk) May 10, 2022
Some are hoping there's a way to save the game...
I hope Collopl bring back this game as Luminaria, just throw away the title Tales of. First Crestoria has a great story and didn't finish then Luminaria has the same fate. What's wrong with BandaiNamco?😵@to_luminaria_en— Knuckle Bomber (@hclblue10) May 12, 2022
...while others saw the writing on the wall.
"Tales of Luminaria to End Service in July"
Not too surprising really. That game made just about every bad choice you could make for a gacha game. I don't think it even had a single collab either.— CrossRaven (@CrossRaven) May 12, 2022
Even still, that was quick!
omg tales of luminaria didn't even hit the year mark and it's already GONE— vorponic noponcalypse (@ocefloops) May 11, 2022
There were a lot of elements fans enjoyed.
Honestly, I really can’t imagine a world without Tales of Luminaria. I enjoyed everything about, it from its play throughs, to its character rolls and to it’s artistic story plot and platform. It’s been an honor playing your characters @to_luminaria_en and crew. Be noble🥺💔✊🏻🫡 pic.twitter.com/R6jcacjD0a— JaMoAnime526376 (@JamesMo98120907) May 11, 2022
It's hard to say goodbye.
I’m not ready to say goodbye to Tales of Lumenaria, man am I gonna see them again , such cool concepts , some good characters , the god tier voice acting , FALK, LYDIE, LEO, @to_luminaria_en I’m in pain bro— 𝕎𝕖𝕓𝕫 (@webz_tbh) May 11, 2022
Fans are gonna miss this one.
rip tales of luminaria— liz (@mellllting_) May 12, 2022