New Tamagotchi That Can Get Married And Have Kids Are Up for Pre-Order

Tamagotchi, the virtual pets that millions of children neglected in the ’90s, are back with some 21st century upgrades. If you or your kids are responsible enough to handle caring for a needy (and pricey) virtual pet, get ready to add Tamagotchi On to your family.

Tamagotchi have evolved over the years, but Tamagotchi On is the culmination of everything that came before and then some. In addition to the standard caretaking functions that are at the core of the Tamagotchi experience, Tamagotchi On also features one on one connectivity between devices and with a smartphone app where users can go on playdates, give gifts, travel together, play games, and even get married.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When your Tamagotchi character decides to tie the knot, your next generation character (your My Tama) will be born and include physical features from both parents. That having been said, using the smartphone app will allow your Tamagotchi to romance other Tamagotchi around the world.

If you’re ready for the commitment, Tamagotchi On can be pre-ordered on Amazon in four different colors for $59.99 with shipping slated for August 15th. The Tamagotchi are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are these will be pretty popular, so you might want to reserve one now – especially since you won’t actually pay for it until the ship date. If you can keep your new Tamagotchi alive and healthy, we’ll see about getting a dog.

If you’re looking for low maintenance Tamagotchi, this heat-changing Tamagotchi mug can be “fed” simply by adding a hot liquid.

Indeed, you can keep your Tamagotchi awake and healthy simply by drinking a cup of coffee. You won’t get bored or annoyed with it, and you won’t feel the crippling guilt that comes with neglect. Think you can handle the responsibility? Reserve a Tamagotchi mug right here for $19.99 with free shipping and your new buddy will be on your doorstep in August.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.