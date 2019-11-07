Target Black Friday Deals Include Incredible PlayStation VR Deal

Today, Target revealed its Black Friday deals for 2019, which includes some great PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch gaming deals. As you would expect, the retailer has a little bit of something for everyone this commercial holiday. That said, its PlayStation VR Black Friday deal might be its greatest deal, and is easily going to be one of the best PlayStation VR Black Friday deals this year.

For those that missed it: the deal is a PlayStation VR, Resident Evil 7, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Everybody’s Golf, Skyrim VR, and PlayStation Worlds. That’s a PlayStation VR unit, plus five of some of its best games, and it only costs $200. In other words, the bundle offers about $100 in savings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looks like PlayStation VR this holiday is bundled with RE7, Astro Bot, Everybody’s Golf, Skyrim VR, and PlayStation Worlds. All for $200. PS4 holiday bundle mentioned a couple weeks ago is confirmed too pic.twitter.com/BbQahHlyXH — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 6, 2019

Of course, if you do decide to cop this bundle it’s important to remember you need a PS4 to run PlayStation VR and you’re going to want to get at least two PlayStation Move controllers. That said, this is a great starter pack for someone looking to get into PlayStation VR. Astro Bot Rescue Mission is probably the system’s best game. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7 isn’t far behind. And, as you may know, PlayStation Worlds is a great introductory experience to the world of VR.

As you can see in the ad above, Target will also be offering the PS4 Slim plus The Last of Us Part II Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn for $200, which is also an incredible deal. Not only does this give you the system, but three of some of its best games.

