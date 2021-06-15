Target PS5 Restock Leaked Ahead of Release

✖

A new Target PS5 restock is reportedly dropping very soon, though unfortunately, we don't know when exactly the new stock will release. According to a variety of reports, Target started to receive new PS5 stock at the start of the week, which in turn suggests a new PS5 restock from the retailer is imminent as unlike some other retailers, like Amazon, Target usually doesn't sit on stock. Amazon and a few others prefer to accumulate a slab of stock, Target is known to have a quick turnaround between when it receives stock and releases said stock.

That said, right now, none of this has been confirmed. Target doesn't comment on speculation like this, so for now, proceed with a grain of salt. But as mentioned above, several sources are reporting this.

Right now, there's still no word to sell any of these consoles in-store. Right now, the only way to cop a PS5 through Target is to order it online and then pick one up at your local Target, which of course means not only do you need to beat scalpers and other customers to the punch, but you have to hope your local Target has stock.

Some Target stores are receiving PS5 stock. We might see a drop soon. — Spiel Times (PS5 Restocks, Xbox, GPUs, and More) (@spieltimes) June 14, 2021

As always, we will keep you updated. When and if Target releases PS5 stock this week, we will update you as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, giving Spiel Times a follow on Twitter isn't a bad idea.

Beyond Target, there's no word of any other PS5 restocks happening this week or rumor of any major drops from retailers. However, typically, these drops come out of nowhere without warning, so just because it's crickets now doesn't mean this week will be a bust.

GameStop is set to release Xbox Series X stock tomorrow. Right now, there's no word of any PS5 stock, but typically when one or the other consoles release at the retailer, the other follows within days.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on the PS5 -- click here or check out the relevant links below: