Tate Multimedia Donating Kao the Kangaroo Profits To Fight Australian Wildfires

The wildfires currently devastating Australia have caused concern across the globe. As a result, a number of groups are trying the best they can to help, and Tate Multimedia, the publisher in charge of the Kao the Kangaroo franchise, is also doing their part. Today, the company announced that 100% of profits from the Steam sales of Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 will be donated to WIRES, Wildlife Information, Education and Rescue Services. The title currently retails for $1.99 on the service, and the promotion lasts from January 9th through the 19th.

Help to save Kao’s home! We’re donating 100% of the profit from Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 sales to a foundation helping Australia in the crisis (09-19 January 2020). Learn more 👉 https://t.co/qCIPNwQOfe#Kao4Australia #AustraliaFires #AustraliaBurning #Gaming pic.twitter.com/He6jghEFQZ — Kao the Kangaroo (@Kaothekangaroo) January 9, 2020

Originally released on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Nintendo GameCube in 2005, Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 got a new lease on life when it received a re-release on Steam last June. The title follows the eponymous marsupial as he attempts to rescue his friends from an evil hunter. Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 is a 3D, single-player platformer that features 25 levels scattered across five themed worlds. The gameplay revolves around Kao knocking out enemies, racing across stages and solving puzzles. Typical stuff for fans of the genre, to be sure!

The Kao franchise evokes 3D animal platformers such as Banjo-Kazooie, Spyro the Dragon, and Ty the Tasmanian Tiger. These types of 3D platformers were once far more common, but titles like Kao, A Hat in Time, and Yooka-Laylee have kept the genre alive for a new generation of gamers.

At $1.99, Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 is a tough deal to beat. Considering the impact the wildfires are having on the animal population of Australia, it seems only fitting to see a character like Kao used to help them, particularly since the game revolves around the character saving other animals. According to Tate Multimedia, the sales report and wire transfer information will be publicly released after the promotion ends. Hopefully a number of players will opt to participate in the promotion!

Do you plan on purchasing Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 on Steam? Do you plan on donating to help Australia? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!